Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

PANAJI: In another major development into the case of objectionable religious posts on social media, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Goa Police on Wednesday apprehended a 27-year-old local resident, believed to be one of the main persons behind the entire controversy, which has sparked a major controversy within the State.

At a press conference, Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said that the unemployed youth is currently under interrogation, and his custody will subsequently be transferred to the local police for further investigation.

Accused was undergoing mental treatment

While refraining from disclosing his identity, the officer stated that the suspect’s family has claimed that the youth has been undergoing some form of “mental treatment.”

“The nature of this treatment is currently under investigation. We don’t know what kind of treatment...the family is saying mental treatment,” he said.

The officer further said that Cyber Cell with joint efforts from the Ponda and Margao police, have been diligently working on this case, citing it was a challenging task as it required continuous communication with social media companies and monitoring the proliferation of such provocative accounts and content.

