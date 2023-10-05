 Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

While refraining from disclosing his identity, the officer stated that the suspect’s family has claimed that the youth has been undergoing some form of “mental treatment.”

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Family of accused said the youth was receiving medical treatment | Representative Image

PANAJI: In another major development into the case of objectionable religious posts on social media, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Goa Police on Wednesday apprehended a 27-year-old local resident, believed to be one of the main persons behind the entire controversy, which has sparked a major controversy within the State.

At a press conference, Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said that the unemployed youth is currently under interrogation, and his custody will subsequently be transferred to the local police for further investigation.

Read Also
Goa: Video Of Reckless Driving Goes Viral On Social Media, 1 Booked
article-image

Accused was undergoing mental treatment

While refraining from disclosing his identity, the officer stated that the suspect’s family has claimed that the youth has been undergoing some form of “mental treatment.”

“The nature of this treatment is currently under investigation. We don’t know what kind of treatment...the family is saying mental treatment,” he said.

The officer further said that Cyber Cell with joint efforts from the Ponda and Margao police, have been diligently working on this case, citing it was a challenging task as it required continuous communication with social media companies and monitoring the proliferation of such provocative accounts and content.

Read Also
Goa: 2 youth held for inducing girls to send private pics on social media
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: One Held For Mobile Theft In Anjuna

Goa: One Held For Mobile Theft In Anjuna

Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

Goa: Cardinal Ferrao Mourns Demise Of Cardinal Toppo

Goa: Cardinal Ferrao Mourns Demise Of Cardinal Toppo

Goa: Fish Vending Tangle Returns To Haunt Authorities

Goa: Fish Vending Tangle Returns To Haunt Authorities

Goa: After Months-Long Delay In Salaries, PMC Staff Stage Agitation

Goa: After Months-Long Delay In Salaries, PMC Staff Stage Agitation