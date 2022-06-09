Goa: 2 youth held for inducing girls to send private pics on social media |

Sanguem: Quepem police on Wednesday arrested two youths in their twenties from Quepem on charges of inducing young girls through social media to send private pictures with ulterior motives.

“The youth, one from Xeldem-Quepem and the other from Amona-Quepem, have been arrested under Section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code as a preventive measure and will be produced before Sub Divisional Magistrate on Thursday morning,” informed Quepem Police Inspector Deepak Pednekar.

PI Pednekar informed that the arrest is basically made to caution parents about social media and its use by their children.

“Parents should take care and keep an eye on persons with whom their children are having an account and the content they share before it is too late,” he said.

Both accused are presently in police lock-up for further investigations.