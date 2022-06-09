﻿Goa: Kid steals Rs 20,000 cash from pet shop in Vasco, caught on CCTV

File | Photo: Representative Image

In an incident which has shocked people in the port town, a boy of about seven years has been accused of stealing cash of about Rs 20,000 from a pet shop in Vasco on Tuesday evening.

According to pet shop owner Suresh Rajput, a group of two women accompanied by two small children had arrived at his shop as customers and while they managed to distract the staff on duty, the kid managed to open the counter and steal cash of about Rs 20,000 from the cash counter.

"I had just gone out of the shop on Tuesday evening when these women with two children of around 3 years and 7 years arrived and began moving around the shop as customers.”

“They distracted the staff and got her engaged by asking questions and in the meanwhile, the 7-year-old boy went to the cash counter and checked if there was cash.”

“The boy then went to the woman, took a small bag from her and went back to the cash counter and stole cash of around Rs 20,000 from the counter, before the entire group left the shop,” said Rajput.

He said the entire incident was captured on CCTV and a police complaint has also been filed in the matter.

“It is shocking that small children in the age group of 5-7 years are involved in such crimes at such a young age. This daylight theft should be an eye-opener for other businessmen and they must remain alert of such gangs operating with innocent children,” said Rajput.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)