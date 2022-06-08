Goa's wait for rain continues, nothing to worry, says IMD

Representative Image | PTI

Although the southwest monsoon has missed the June 5 deadline, Goa could soon experience wet weather in days to come as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expected “favourable conditions” for the onset of monsoon in the State.

Also a delay in arrival of rains is not unusual for the tiny coastal state as past records show that although monsoon kept its date with the Southern State of Kerala, it took several days to make a late entry into Goa.

According to the IMD, Goa region, the conditions for onset of monsoon was not ideal as a system at around 3 kms from the surface was keeping the winds easterly.

“Such systems have to be weakened for further progress of monsoon over the west coast. Besides, the monsoon enhancing systems such as low pressure area or depressions over Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea are missing and because of that the monsoon currents are also weak,” said Rahul Mohan, senior IMD official.

He further informed that the south-westerly winds were in the lower level but they were not strong enough.

He, however, said conditions were going to get better for the onset of monsoon in the State in days to come.

“Within next couple of days we will be able to give an indication about the progress of the monsoon in the coastal state,” he said.

This year the pre-monsoon season rainfall at 160.3 mm was 7 per cent less than the normal value of 171 mm.

The IMD official informed that the onset of monsoon in Kerala was on May 31 but it has failed to progress northwards and was stuck in Karwar for the last eight days.

“Arrival of monsoon up to Karwar and stopping there is not an unusual thing. That is how monsoon progresses,” he informed.

He said in the last one decade there has been at least three to four occasions when monsoon progressed northwards up to Karwar and stood there for more than three or four days, and in 2016 it stood there for almost nine days.



(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)