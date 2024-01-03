 Goa: TAG Celebrates Lucasinho Ribeiro’s Birth Anniversary In Panaji
Updated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
The Goan Network

Panaji: Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) celebrated the birth anniversary of late Lucasinho Ribeiro, the ‘Pioneer of Tiatr,’ on Tuesday at 10:30 am in the Conference Hall of TAG, Campal, Panaji, by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Late Lucasinho Rebeiro.

Sarvottam Satardekar, Deputy Director of Accounts of the Art & Culture Dept., Milind Mate, Assistant Director of Art & Culture Dept., Michael Gracias, a well-known Tiatr Researcher, and Member Secretary of Tiatr Academy, and Suresh Divkar were the dignitaries present for the function.

Who was Lucasinho Ribeiro?

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Gracias highlighted Lucasinho Ribeiro’s contribution to Tiatr and how his hard work brought respectability and admiration from educated Goans in Mumbai who previously despised Konkani theatre.

He further clarified Lucasinho Ribeiro’s deserving pole position in Tiatr history, quoting Joao Agostinho Fernandes’s write-up in Ave Maria newspaper: “The late Lucasinho Ribeiro without any doubt deserves the premier honourable position. I bow my head at the grave of Mr Ribeiro, who was my teacher in the field of theatre, and I still tread the path he has shown by presenting plays of moral and educative values to my brethren.”

