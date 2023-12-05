 ﻿Goa: St Francis Xavier Feast Celebrated With Full Festive Zest In Margao
Police officials and personnel along with citizens of Margao from all walks of life participated in the celebrations.

Updated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
The Goan Network

Margao: The feast of St Francis Xavier was celebrated with pomp, gaiety and religious fervour at the Margao Police headquarters on Monday.

Police officials and personnel along with citizens of Margao from all walks of life participated in the celebrations. Parish priest of Grace Church, Margao, Fr Joe Rodrigues was the celebrant at the Eucharistic celebrations at the police station premises.

Fr Joe Rodrigues sheds light on St Francis Xavier's legacy

Fr Joe told the media after the Eucharistic celebrations that St Francis Xavier had worked throughout his life to propagate the teachings of Jesus Christ. “St Francis Xavier was the protector of the people. When we have all gathered to celebrate the feast, we have prayed to the almighty to give strength and wisdom to the men in uniform to protect the citizens,” Fr Joe added.

Margao sub-divisional police officer, DySP Santosh Desai said it has been a long tradition followed at the Margao police headquarters to celebrate the feast of St Francis Xavier. “The feast is celebrated every year at the Margao police station premises. Citizens from all walks of life participate in the feast. Like Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated at the police station, the feast of St Francis Xavier is celebrated every year,” DySP Santosh said.

