Goa: SWR Assures Construction Of Railway Overbridge & Shed At Kalay Station

Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar along with the railway officials and panchayat members during an inspection at the Kalay Railway Station. | The Goan Network

SANGUEM: South Western Railway (SWR) officials have assured to construct a railway overbridge and shed at Kalay railway station.

They gave this assurance to GTDC Chairman and Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar on Saturday, when he inspected ongoing development works at the Kalay Railway Station.

He was accompanied by the members of Kalay Panchayat and officials from SWR.

Urgent need for a railway overbridge

During his interaction with railway officials, Gaonkar highlighted the urgent need of a railway overbridge in the village for movement of two-wheelers.

Incidentally, public demand for a railway overbridge for two-wheelers has been pending for the last many years. The issue was last taken by PWD Minister and Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral when he was on the Railways Board.

SWR officials assured to take up the work of a railway overbridge in the village for two-wheelers at the earliest. They also agreed to take up the construction of a shed along the railway station, as proposed by Gaonkar.

Inconvenience for passengers

In the absence of proper shed at the Kalay Railway Station, passengers are made to sit in the open and this becomes a major hurdle during monsoon.

Others present during the inspection included Shahu (GM, RVNL), Rajesh Chaudhary (DPM, RVNL), Kalay Sarpanch Narendra Gaonkar, panchas and Vilas Dessai (businessman).