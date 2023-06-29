Goa News: Passenger-friendly Revamped Lounge Inaugurated At Margao Railway Station

Margao: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated Konkan Railway Corporation's revamped Executive Lounge at Margao railway station on Tuesday.

Amenities at the lounge

Spanning an area of 1,700 square feet, the fully air-conditioned executive lounge offers amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, access a reading gallery, and live train updates. Additional features include free shoe polishing, shower facilities, power outlets for electronic devices, a climate forecast display, wheelchair accessibility, and a mini workstation equipped with printing facilities.

Relaxation and Convenience

The lounge also includes a relaxation zone with an automatic massage machine. Besides this a dedicated travel desk, a transfer-to-coach facility, and a souvenir gift gallery showcasing local artifacts are also there. A mini locker facility has been provided for passengers who can also enjoy the music on-demand feature during their stay.

Sleeping Pods and 24/7 Food Zone

Specially designed sleeping pods offer weary travelers a comfortable place to rest and sleep. These pay-per-use short-term sleep capsules come equipped with personal storage, charging points, fans, and wake-up-call services. Furthermore, the lounge provides an a-la-carte food zone that remains open round the clock. Diet-conscious passengers have the option of nutrition travel diet food packets available in the food zone.

Passengers can enjoy the lounge facilities for a duration of two hours by paying a nominal fee of ₹50/- (excluding taxes).