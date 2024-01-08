Goa: Street Vendors Make Merry After They Return To Comunidade Footpaths

﻿Street vendors make merry at the Comunidade square on Sunday as the Margao Municipality remained closed on Sunday. | The Goan Network

Margao: The footpaths in front of the Comunidade square adjoining the Margao Municipal square were encroached by street vendors, bringing back to the fore the moot question when would the Margao Municipality crack a whip against encroachments on footpaths as per the 1997 High Court order.

The vendors displayed their goods on half the portion of the triangular footpath, leaving the customers to stand on the remaining portion of the footpath and forcing the pedestrians to walk on the congested roads.

Illegal vendor issue raised at MMC

The issue had figured in the corridors of the Margao Municipal Council last month after city BJP leaders led by Sharmad Raiturkar demanded a stop to illegal vending along the roadsides and footpaths across the city.

While the district authorities had assured to discuss the issue threadbare and issue necessary directions, the two meetings called by the Collectorate officials on the issue has been mysteriously postponed on the last two occasions.