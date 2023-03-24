Goa: Chicken, mutton vendors want Mormugao municipality to act against illegal stalls

﻿Chicken and mutton vendors while addressing the media in Vasco. |

Chicken and mutton vendors operating from the officially allotted areas on Thursday appealed to the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) to clear all illegal chicken and mutton stalls in the municipality.

The vendors claimed that many illegal outlets had opened across various locations and were operating in unhygienic conditions and also caused them losses as they had fewer customers.

Speaking to media, Macroy Valadares said the vendors in the chicken market had been facing various issues.

"Our business is affected because no one is coming to this market. The illegal stalls operate without licenses from MMC and the health department. We want authorities to take action on such illegal stalls operating in its jurisdiction," said Valadares.

Another vendor, Mohammed Iqbal, said they had been operating from the Vasco chicken market which was allotted to them for a long time.

"The business was running smooth till some stalls started to operate outside this market and some even opened stalls in the Vasco vegetable market, which led to a decline of business in this market.”

“We take all valid trade license and other relevant approvals from the health department and even maintain good hygiene but the illegal stalls neither have license nor hygiene. We demand that Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar and MMC Chairperson Leo Rodrigues immediately takes action on such shops operating across Vasco. We pay shop rent and Sopo to the MMC, but we have no business due to illegal stalls," said Iqbal.

Another vendor, Dastagir, said the vendors were paying fees to MMC, health department and even had NOCs from department like Goa State Pollution Control Board.

"We even have water connection and take care of sewerage and yet, we face issues due to illegal stalls operating across various locations. These stalls are operating in residential areas which is not allowed," said Dastagir.