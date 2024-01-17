 Goa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22

Goa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22

The practicals will subsequently commence in March.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Panaji: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be held from April 1 to 22.

The practicals will commence in March. 

SSC exams to commence with language papers

According to the final date sheet released by the Board, the examination will commence with First Language paper on April 1, followed by Second Language paper on April 2 and Third language paper on April 4. 

Read Also
Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches mobile app to provide study material to SSC and HSC students
article-image

Students will answer Social Science I and II paper on April 6 and April 8, respectively. The science paper is scheduled on April 15. 

The Mathematics Level I paper is scheduled on April 12 while the examination will conclude with Mathematics Level II paper on April 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22

Goa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22

﻿Goa: Vasco Sports Club Squeeze Result Against Calangute Association

﻿Goa: Vasco Sports Club Squeeze Result Against Calangute Association

Goa: Kala Academy Announces 9th Tiatr ‘B’ Group Competition Schedule

Goa: Kala Academy Announces 9th Tiatr ‘B’ Group Competition Schedule

Goa: 75 Devasthans In Canacona To Celebrate Diwali On January 22

Goa: 75 Devasthans In Canacona To Celebrate Diwali On January 22

Goa: ‘Yamraj’ Offers Roses To Boost Traffic Safety

Goa: ‘Yamraj’ Offers Roses To Boost Traffic Safety