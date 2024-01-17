Goa: SSC Exams To Be Held From April 1-22

Representative image

Panaji: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be held from April 1 to 22.

The practicals will commence in March.

SSC exams to commence with language papers

According to the final date sheet released by the Board, the examination will commence with First Language paper on April 1, followed by Second Language paper on April 2 and Third language paper on April 4.

Students will answer Social Science I and II paper on April 6 and April 8, respectively. The science paper is scheduled on April 15.

The Mathematics Level I paper is scheduled on April 12 while the examination will conclude with Mathematics Level II paper on April 22.