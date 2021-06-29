Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches mobile app to provide study material to SSC and HSC students

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that will provide study material to the students.

The app would cater to the general public, students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and the institutions that are affiliated to the Goa board.

"Launched mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to cater to the general public, students of SSC & HSSC. The app which is available on Google Play Store & IOS App Store will provide the latest information/notifications and study material to the students," tweeted Goa CM on Monday.