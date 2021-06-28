Only fully vaccinated individuals allowed to enter Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that tourists who have taken both the doses off COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed in Goa.

The CM also said that his government is hoping 100 percent first dose vaccine coverage to all citizens of the state by July end.

"COVID situation is coming under control, positivity rate is also declining. I am sure that by July end, 100 per cent first dose coverage will be done. Those who have taken both the shots of COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter Goa", Sawant said.

Speaking about the Covid situation in the state, Sawant said that the positivity rate was likely to drop to five per cent in the coming days.





"Covid is coming under control. Positivity rate is decreasing, recovery rate is increasing. Recovery rate is currently six per cent. In the coming days it will drop to five per cent. Recovery rate is increasing at the same time. By July 30, we will have covered 100 per cent of the first dose," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government was in talks with private path labs to set up testing facilities at Goa's major railway stations.

The government of Goa on Saturday decided to extend its state Level Curfew till July 5. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the curfew will remain till 7 am of July 5.