Goa Shock & Horror: Waste Stacked In Gunny Bags Dumped In River Sal Near Khareband Bridge

Margao: This may appear shocking, but true that waste is finding its way in the river Sal near the Khareband bridge.

Motorists travelling on the Khareband bridge saw to their shock and horror that waste stacked in gunny bags have been dumped in the river Sal from the banks on the Margao side of the river.

It could not be ascertained since when the waste bags have been dumped in the river and why the authorities have not moved in to lift away the waste.

Row over incessant waste dumping

Margao Municipal Council has a door-to-door waste collection system in place, wherein contract workers collect waste from the households and establishments every day. However, instances have been galore that waste from the neighbouring villages, including waste from hotels and establishments have been finding its way into the city.

MMC's recent drive

A senior MMC official informed that a recent drive undertaken by the civic body recently had helped to intercept waste contractors from outside the Municipal jurisdiction bringing in waste into the city. “Waste coming into the Municipal jurisdiction is a big issue and a matter of concern. All our efforts to keep the city clean will go waste if outside waste is dumped in the city,” the official said, while promising to depute officials to the site to take stock of the situation.

Locals feared that the waste stacked in gunny bags if not lifted away may rot, further contaminating the river Sal, considered the life line of Salcete.