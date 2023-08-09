No End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown

Waste Disposal | The Goan

MARGAO: Even as the Margao Municipal Council has launched a crackdown on the disposal of waste in the city’s blackspots, the black spot near the Comba railway crossing on late Tuesday evening resembled a waste mound.

Bundles stacked with waste were found lying at the black spot. Aggravating the problem was the dumping of waste by citizens till late Tuesday with no MMC official on the ground to monitor the unauthorised waste dumping and to penalise the violators.

The MMC has so far enriched its coffers by around ₹1.5 lakh by way of fines from violators disposing of waste at the black spots. The situation, however, has not changed the ground reality with waste still finding its way to the black spots.

The MMC had launched the drive against the unauthorised dumping of waste at the black spots on the plea that the waste dumped at the spots finds its way into the city from the neighbouring villages. Surprisingly, many a violators caught red-handed dumping waste at the black spots have turned out to be citizens and businessmen from the city.

