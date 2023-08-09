 No End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaNo End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown

No End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown

The MMC has so far enriched its coffers by around ₹1.5 lakh by way of fines from violators disposing of waste at the black spots.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Waste Disposal | The Goan

MARGAO: Even as the Margao Municipal Council has launched a crackdown on the disposal of waste in the city’s blackspots, the black spot near the Comba railway crossing on late Tuesday evening resembled a waste mound.

Bundles stacked with waste were found lying at the black spot. Aggravating the problem was the dumping of waste by citizens till late Tuesday with no MMC official on the ground to monitor the unauthorised waste dumping and to penalise the violators.

The MMC has so far enriched its coffers by around ₹1.5 lakh by way of fines from violators disposing of waste at the black spots. The situation, however, has not changed the ground reality with waste still finding its way to the black spots.

The MMC had launched the drive against the unauthorised dumping of waste at the black spots on the plea that the waste dumped at the spots finds its way into the city from the neighbouring villages. Surprisingly, many a violators caught red-handed dumping waste at the black spots have turned out to be citizens and businessmen from the city.

Read Also
Goa: From collection to cleanliness drives, Agonda tackles garbage menace
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown

No End To Waste Disposal Despite MMC Crackdown

Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front Intensifies Campaign To Notify Tiger Reserve

Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front Intensifies Campaign To Notify Tiger Reserve

Pilerne Panchayat Sets Up Pound To Treat Sick, Wounded Cattle

Pilerne Panchayat Sets Up Pound To Treat Sick, Wounded Cattle

Activist Auda Viegas Calls On Govt To Order Crackdown On Vape Sellers

Activist Auda Viegas Calls On Govt To Order Crackdown On Vape Sellers

Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem

Goa: Grandparents’ Day Celebrated At Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem