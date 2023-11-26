 ﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim

﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim

Manohar Korgaonkar (80) filed a complaint with Porvorim police station stating that the incident took place on November 22 when he was plucking flowers at around 4 pm.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
﻿Goa: Man Duped By Fake Cop In Porvorim | Representational photo

PORVORIM: A senior citizen residing in Housing Board colony at Alto Betim in Porvorim was duped to the tune of ₹1 lakh by an unknown person impersonating as police officer.

Manohar Korgaonkar (80) filed a complaint with Porvorim police station stating that the incident took place on November 22 when he was plucking flowers at around 4 pm. An unknown person approached him and claiming to be a police officer, told him that some thieves are roaming in Porvorim to rob the ornaments.

Acting on his request, Korgaonkar removed his gold chain and gold ring, and handed them over to the person, who put these gold ornaments in a piece of paper and handed it to Korgaonkar. On entering his house, Korgaonkar opened the paper, only to find stones in it. Korgaonkar then realised that he had been duped.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Businessman held for duping senior citizen of ₹1.5 crore
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim

﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim

﻿Goa: 22-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Road Accident In Vasco

﻿Goa: 22-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Road Accident In Vasco

﻿Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Directs Mines Department To Expedite Mineral Block E-Auction

﻿Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Directs Mines Department To Expedite Mineral Block E-Auction

﻿Karnataka Assembly To Be Held In Belagavi From December 4

﻿Karnataka Assembly To Be Held In Belagavi From December 4

﻿Goa: MMC Truck Caught In The Act While Disposing Of Waste In Benaulim

﻿Goa: MMC Truck Caught In The Act While Disposing Of Waste In Benaulim