﻿Goa: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fake Cop In Porvorim

﻿Goa: Man Duped By Fake Cop In Porvorim | Representational photo

PORVORIM: A senior citizen residing in Housing Board colony at Alto Betim in Porvorim was duped to the tune of ₹1 lakh by an unknown person impersonating as police officer.

Manohar Korgaonkar (80) filed a complaint with Porvorim police station stating that the incident took place on November 22 when he was plucking flowers at around 4 pm. An unknown person approached him and claiming to be a police officer, told him that some thieves are roaming in Porvorim to rob the ornaments.

Acting on his request, Korgaonkar removed his gold chain and gold ring, and handed them over to the person, who put these gold ornaments in a piece of paper and handed it to Korgaonkar. On entering his house, Korgaonkar opened the paper, only to find stones in it. Korgaonkar then realised that he had been duped.