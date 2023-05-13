Mumbai Crime: Businessman held for duping senior citizen of ₹1.5 crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: The MHB colony police station in Borivali have arrested a businessman for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs1.5 crore under the pretext of booking six flats.

According to the 63-year-old complainant, he paid huge amounts to three partners in the Ujwal group. After taking the money, the trio sold the flats, booked in the complainant's name, without his consent.

After four months of tracking, one of the accused, Sandeep Sheth, was finally nabbed. His other two accomplices, Dharmesh Tanna and Amit Patil, are yet to be held.

Investigating officer Bhalachadra Shinde said, “The trio are already wanted in another case.”