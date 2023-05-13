Mumbai News: Cyber crook dupes man of ₹2.14 lakh

Representative photo

The Sahar Police Station has filed a complaint against an unknown person for duping a man of ₹2.14 lakh under the pretext of booking railway tickets online.

According to the FIR, the victim Anvar Ansari (44) tried to book a ticket throughthe IRCTC website, but was unsuccessful as IRCTC did not approve the password that he provided. Ansari then searched the helpline number for IRCTC and called one of the numbers thatthe search engine threw up.

‘Anydesk’ app

When he tried the number it was “busy”. Ansari then received a call from the same number and the person at the other end asked: “What difficulties are you facing in booking the ticket?” Ansari then explained his problem and the accused told Ansari that the app is closed and he needs to download another app named ‘Anydesk’. Ansari obliged and downloaded the app.

A code number appeared on the app and Ansari shared it with the accused and within no time ₹25,000 were debited from his bank account. After some time ₹1,89,000 wasdebited. Ansari realised that he had been duped and approached the bank and froze his account. He then approached the police to register a complaint.

The police believe that the accused may have acquired the root access of the victim’s mobile phone. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.