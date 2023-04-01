GOA: Row over Chinese goods erupts at Saras festival

Legal Metrology officials conduct a raid on China made projects at the Saras festival. | Santosh Mirajkar

MARGAO: The ongoing Saras festival at the SGPDA grounds kicked up a row of sorts after China made products being sold right at the entrance at the venue meant to showcase handicrafts made by self help groups.

After an uproar raised by consumer rights activist Roland Martins, officials of Legal Metrology rushed to the SGDPA ground and seized the goods which did not conform to the laid down standards.

China made products were sold at the entrance

A visibly agitated Roland Martins demanded to know from the Saras organizer how come China made items such as 3D massager were allowed to be sold at the venue when the festival is primarily meant to showcase the products made by the SHGs. What further infuriated the consumer rights activist was the trader selling the China made products was given the privilege to sell the items from a prime spot right at the entrance to the venue.

“We are happy that Saras is taking place in the city, but the festival is meant for women SHGs and not for traders engaging in selling China made projects. We fail to understand how come China made products have been allowed prime space at the stalls”, he said, further demanding to know how come such a major discrepancy did not come to the notice of the officials in-charge of the festival.

Chinese products were sold in violation of the guidelines

Martins informed that he would file a detailed application before the South Goa district Collector to take cognizance of the presence of vendors selling China made products at the Saras festival, saying the episode has only exposed the lethargy of the officials involved in organizing the festival.

Senior Legal Metrology officials told the media that the China made products on display at the Saras festival were being sold in violation of the laid down guidelines. “The goods had no mandatory declarations. There were no names and addresses of the importers. The name of the country from where the goods have been imported was not mentioned”, the officials pointed out saying they have attached the goods on display at the festival.