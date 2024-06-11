 Goa: 'Rain Intensity To Reduce After June 12 In State,' Says Indian Meterological Department
Despite an Orange Alert on Monday, Goa remained nearly dry as the intensity reduced with only light to moderate rainfall expected in certain areas till the next alert.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast reduction in rainfall activity after June 12, soon after the State experienced incessant rainfall last weekend under a Red Alert. 

article-image

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Goa

The IMD has issued another orange alert for Goa on Tuesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places. A yellow alert is in effect for June 12, with no weather warnings for June 13-14, and light to moderate rainfall is predicted on June 15-16.

Margao received 153 mm of rainfall, the highest in South Goa, in the last 24 hours according to the Met Department.

It also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea and forecast squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off the Goa coast from June 9 to June 13.

