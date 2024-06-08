Goa: Dudhsagar Waterfall To Remain Open For Visitors Despite Orange Alert Issued By IMD

Dudhsagar Falls | Wikimedia Commons

Panaji: In a classic example of prioritizing the scenic view over public safety, despite the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Orange alert predicting heavy rainfall, the Dudhsagar waterfall which turns into a danger zone during monsoon will remain open for visitors.

Official Statement

The Office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests Wildlife and Ecotourism (North) Division has cited a “likely delay in monsoon arrival in the area” as the reason to extend the visiting period.

“Due to likely delay in the arrival of monsoon in the catchment areas of Dudhsagar, the vehicular movement in the Dudhsagar Waterfall circuit which was earlier closed will be allowed till monsoon sets in the said areas,” reads the order, which was released to the media through the Information & Publicity Department on Friday.

The date of closing of the tourism circuit for vehicular movement will be decided based on ground conditions, by the Wildlife Warden after approval from Chief Wildlife Warden.

This development comes three days after its earlier update to allow visits to Dudhsagar till June 5 earlier ordered to be closed from June 1.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Coincidentally, the Orange alert was also issued on the same day, warning of moderate to very heavy rainfall until June 11. The alert predicted heavy rain at several locations, with very heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas across both North and South Goa.

A Tragic Incident

Less than a week ago, a 40-year-old man from Rajasthan, residing in Margao, drowned in the Dudhsagar River after he went for a bath. Recently, a 62-year-old tourist from Bangalore had gone missing at the waterfall.

Rainfall In Parts Of Goa

Over the past six days from June 1-6, Goa has experienced seasonal rainfall with Dabolim recording the highest 100.4 mm, followed by Old Goa with 95.4 mm and Valpoi with 93.5 mm.

Margao saw the least rainfall with 8.9 mm just ahead of Quepem, which received 18.2 mm.

In the last 24 hours, Pernem and Sanquelim experienced the heaviest downpour, each recording 65.4 mm of rainfall. The other regions reported varying levels of rainfall wherein moderate rainfall was recorded in Valpoi 58.9 mm, Mapusa 50.3 mm, Sanguem 44.8 mm, Ela 29.0 mm, Canacona 25.2 mm, and Ponda 20.0 mm and light rainfall was recorded in Panaji 14.4 mm, Dabolim 12.2 mm, Mormugao 10.4 mm, Quepem 10.2 mm, and Margao 8.4 mm. “Monsoon activity was normal over Goa,” the IMD stated.