Anil Kamat, AIFF Assistant General Secretary, Passes Away At 70; Goa Football Fraternity Condoles Death

Margao: The Goan football fraternity condoled the death of AIFF Assistant General Secretary, Director of Competitions Anil Kamat who passed away, at Ashoka Hospital, New Delhi after a brief illness, on Tuesday.

About Anil Kamat

Kamat, who was a bachelor, was originally from Chinchinim village in Goa, famous for producing many top footballers over the years. He was associated with football from his earlier days and was an official with CRC Chinchinim and Salcete Football Club. He was also a former Executive Committee Member and Joint-Secretary of the Goa Football Association.

People Close To Anil Kamat Offer Their Condolences

Condoling Kamat's death GFA president Dr Caitano Fernandes said, "It is sad to know that Anil Kamat is no more. He remained one of the most able administrators of Indian football. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult hour.”

GFA senior vice-president Anthony Pango said, “Anil was one of the foremost football administrators of his time and was active in taking up responsibilities. It’s a personal loss for me. What struck me most was his simplicity, administrative ability and eagerness for his passion and use it for the development of football.,”

"I am very sad to know of the death of my friend and colleague Anil Kamat. We worked together for a long time in GFA and AIFF. His death leaves a void in the AIFF, where he was working diligently for a long time. May his soul rest in peace," condoled former AIFF General Secretary Alberto Colaco.

"He was so much in love with the game that despite being very ill," said Maurcio Afonso in his condolence following the demise.

"A vastly experienced man in football administration having served the AIFF for several years. It always feels good when a fellow Goan excels in the game of football thus proving that Goans are capable in all fields be it as players, coaches or administrators. A big loss for AIFF and Goan football. May his soul rest in peace. We will all miss him." added former India midfielder Lector Mascarenhas.

"Anil Sir was a great administrator who rose to become the Director of Competitions at AIFF. He was soft spoken, always helpful and helped Goan football a lot. We will miss him dearly at the AIFF. His knowledge and organisational skills were top notch" said vice president of GFA South Goa Jonathan D'Souza.