Goa: Property Inspection Called Off As Party Remains Absent For 2nd Time

The Se Old Goa panchayat authorities along with the complainants waiting outside the property where fictitious house numbers have been allotted, as the party remained absent for the second time on Monday.

Old Goa: The inspection of the property, where non-existing structures have been allotted house numbers, was called off a second time after the property owner remained absent on Monday.

Earlier on January 5, the inspection was also called off after the party had remained absent.

Panchayat authorities mull over taking further action

The panchayat authorities have now decided to take further action after placing the matter at the fortnightly meeting.

“We could also write to the BDO and hold the inspection with the presence of police,” Old Goa Deputy Sarpanch Vishwas Kuttikar informed, while stating that the property owners have replied that barring the existing structures/houses shown in the survey plan no other houses are existing.

“But, we wanted to know how many houses are existing and the house numbers allotted to them. Until and unless we know that, we are unable to revoke the house numbers,” Kuttikar said but informed that the panchayat could write to the BDO and seek police presence to hold the inspection of the property the next time around.

Party remains absent for second time

The complainants Glen Cabral, Mariano Ferrao and John Mascarenhas were left disappointed with the party remaining absent for the second consecutive time.

But, they said that they will explore other legal means to ensure that the house numbers are revoked.

“As the party has agreed that only structures shown in the survey plan exist, the panchayat should have no problem in revoking the other fictitious house numbers allotted,” opined Mascarenhas.

Old Goa Sarpanch Medha Patkar, ward panch Sarika Naik, panchayat secretary Rupesh Halarnkar, staff and others remained present.