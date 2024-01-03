Goa: HC Directs Authorities To Inspect Margao Nullahs On January 3, File Report

The Goan Network

Margao: Yet another inspection of the storm water nullahs carrying sewage water will take place in the commercial capital on Wednesday, this time under the directions of the High Court.

In fact, the High Court had ordered officials of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, Margao Municipal Council and other agencies to conduct an inspection of the nullahs when the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Prof Antonio Alvares came up for hearing in the Court on Tuesday.

Bitter row over raw sewage water

The matter was scheduled for disposal and final orders, but the Petitioner submitted before the High Court that though it’s now months since rains had retreated, Margao’s storm water nullahs are still carrying water, claiming that the water running in the nullahs is not rain water, but raw sewage water.

After the petitioner submitted his claim, the High Court ordered officials of the GSPCB, MMC and others to hold an inspection of the Margao storm water nullahs on Wednesday and file a report in the Court.

GSPCB & MMC officials to inspect nullahs

Alvares told the media after the hearing that he would take the teams of GSPCB and MMC officials to the storm water nullahs carrying sewage water in the water bodies and fields, including the Kudchadkar water nullah and other nullahs dotting the city.

Incidentally, an inspection carried out by the GSPCB just a couple of months ago had unearthed rampant discharge of sewage water in the storm water nullahs before the water finds its way to the water bodies and the river Sal.

In fact, an inspection carried out by the farmers of Seraulim a month ago had found a couple of storm water nullahs from Fatorda carrying sewage water into the river Sal, including the nullah passing by the side of the Collectorate building.