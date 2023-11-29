Goa: No Letup In Discharge Of Raw Sewage Water Into Nullahs Across Margao, Shows GSPCB Report

The Goan Network

Margao: It’s official. Inspection report of the city’s storm water nullahs by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has once again revealed no change in the ground reality, with sewage water flowing into several drains across the city.

Right from the storm water drain opposite the South Goa Collectorate building to the nullah at the picturesque Salpem lake, there’s no let up to the discharge of raw sewage water into these water channels before the water finds its way into the river Sal, a GSPCB report has concluded.

GSPCB conducts inspection of sewage

The inspection conducted in mid-October by a team led by the GSPCB, besides officials of the PWD, Sewerage, SIDCGL, and the Margao Municipality has concluded that sewage was seen flowing through the stormwater drain opposite the South Goa Collector Building, Mathany Saldana Administrative Complex, Margao.

It was also revealed that the flow of sewage was seen flowing through the stormwater drain in front of Presentation Convent High School and flowing next to South Goa District Hospital.

That’s not all. The GSPCB report states that sewage was seen flowing through the stormwater drain at the entrance of the South Goa District Hospital which is further flowing through the nullah and ultimately to the tributary of the river Sal.

Inspection has further revealed that sewage was found flowing through the stormwater drain at the Colva (Old Market) circle. It was also found that sewage was seen flowing through the nullah at the Comba Bypass Road.

Sewage flow opposite South Goa Collectorate building

- Flow of sewage was observed in the storm water drains

- The inspection team was informed during the earlier inspection that the discharge of sewage is due to overflow from one of the sever chambers

- The inspection team also observed flow of sewage from the premises of the South Goa Collectorate

Sewage flow near Colva circle

- Flow of sewage was observed in the storm water drain which is further connected to the nullah near the Colva circle

- It was surprised that the flow of sewage through the storm water drain is due to the overflow of sewage from the manholes connected to the old sewer lines

- It was further informed by the officials of SIDCGL that the work of laying of new sewer line from the South Goa District Hospital to the Colva circles is in the final stage of completion

Salpem lake

- It was also observed during inspection that the sewage flow from the nullahs was flowing into the Salpem lake

- The inspection was informed by the officials of Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd that diversion of the sewage at the 20MLD is not practically viable during monsoon

- The team further observed that plastic bottles, tube lights and other non-biodegradable waste floating on the sewage following through the nullah..,.