Goa: GSPCB Directs 7 Units To Shut Shop Immediately At Colva | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Over half-a-dozen cafes, hotels, bar and restaurant in the tourist village of Colva have been directed to shut shop with immediate effect for running the units sans consent to operate from the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB).

Barring one, all the remaining units have been operating in the tourism complex, near the Colva beach.

A hotel and restaurant, besides, a seafood restaurant and three cafes have been told to shut down with immediate effect.

GSPCB Member Secretary Dr Shamila Monteiro issued the directions under Section 33(A) read with Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and under Section 31(A) read with Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

GSPCM directed action in 2 separate orders

In separate orders, the GSPCB Member Secretary pointed out that the Pollution Control Board grants Consent to Establish/ Consent to Operate to various units/ establishments in terms of Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

It was further pointed out that operation of a unit/establishment without the valid Consent to Establish/Consent to Operate of the Board amounts to violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

In the instant cases, the GSPCB Member Secretary stated that perusal of the records available with the Board indicates that these units have been operating without the valid Consent to Operate of the Board as mandated under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, amounting to a gross violation of the said Acts.

Incidentally, the GSPCB had issued show cause notices to the seven units way back on July 22, 2022 for operating the establishments without the consent of the Board. What has further revealed was that the Board has observed that the units have not replied to the show cause notice issued and has also not applied for the Consent to Operate of the Board. Why the GSPCB took over a year to take the process to its logical conclusion when the units are found operating without the Consent to Operate and did not bother to file a reply to the show cause notice remains unknown.

Exercising powers vested with this Board under Section 33(A) read with Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and under Section 31(A) read with Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the GSPCB has directed the units to close/ suspend the operations of the units with immediate effect and to submit compliance report to this office.

GCZMA issued demolition orders

Colva Civic and Consumer Forum Secretary Judith Almeida said the restaurants and cafes that have been issued notice by the GSPCB were all sent demolition orders by the Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). “These are the units which are located on the banks of the Colva creek. The GSPCB has initiated action against the units in respect of the PIL filed by the Colva Civic Forum concerning contamination of the Colva creek,” Judith said.

She added: “I fail to understand why the GSPCB delayed in initiating action against the seven units when the show cause notice was issued over a year ago. I only hope the latest directions are taken to its logical conclusion.”

