Goa Housing Board To Demolish Old Market At Porvorim

Porvorim: The Goa Housing Board (GHB) has decided to demolish the old Housing Board Market and to shift shopkeepers in the new Market Complex in Porvorim. The new market complex, which houses 61 shops, 33 offices, a conference hall, community hall, restaurant etc., was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 16, 2021.

Two years since the inauguration of the new Market complex, the GHB will now shift shops in the old market to new market complex.

Speaking to The Goan, GHB Chairman Jit Arolkar said there are 40 shops in old market. “In the first phase, 18 shops will be shifted in the new market complex. Five shop owners have already shifted their goods in the new complex,” he added.

Old market in dilapidated condition

“The old market is in dilapidated condition and on the verge of collapse. The GHB has informed all shop owners that the old Housing Board market will be demolished in a day or two. The GHB had convened a meeting of old market shopkeepers two months ago to convey to them about the auctioning of the shops.”

Permission granted to shift the old market

Arolkar said the State government had granted GHB permission to shift the shops in the old market to the new market.

“The rates fixed for owners of shops are comparatively as low as ₹85,000-₹95,000 per sq mtr as against ₹1.3 lakh to ₹2 lakh per sq mtr for the general category. The allotment of shops will be done shortly,” he said.

The shopkeepers have confirmed that the GHB had agreed them to allot them shops in the new market and also informed that the old housing board market will be demolished in a day or two.

“We have taken steps to shift goods from the old market to the new market complex. However, the rate of ₹85,000 to ₹95,000 per sq. mtr is quite high and we have requested GHB to charge us a lower rate on the carpet area basis and not on super built-up basis,” said a shopkeeper.

