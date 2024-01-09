Goa: Ponda Police Takes Strict Action Against Traffic Violations

Goa Police | The Goan Network

Ponda: The Ponda Traffic Police has taken robust measures against traffic violators, with a total of 6,380 individuals having their licenses sent to the Transport Department for suspension in the past year.

Additionally, the traffic police registered cases against 201 individuals for driving under the influence in 2023, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining road safety.

Police registered cases against violators in 2023

In the preceding year, the police initiated penal action against motorists for various violations, including 3,265 speeding cases, 2,514 not wearing helmets cases, 6,515 dangerous parking cases, 4,733 filming violations cases, 52 driving without a license cases, and other traffic infractions.

Moreover, the traffic police conducted awareness campaigns at 255 locations, providing special guidance to motorists. These initiatives targeted various groups, including high schools, higher secondary schools, company workers, vehicle drivers, and motorcycle pilots.