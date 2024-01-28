 ﻿Goa: Ponda Farmer Bags Padma Shri Award
article-image
Representational Pic

Panaji: Sanjay Anant Patil (58) from Ponda will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award for 2024, in recognition of his work in agriculture.

According to reports, Patil is an innovative farmer and a green revolutionary, who has been hailed as a 'one-man-army' for transforming a ten-acre barren land into a flourishing green farm with help from ICAR-CCARI, Goa.

Patil's immense contribution to agriculture

Patil’s contributions to natural farming and zero-energy micro-irrigation have been widely acclaimed.

article-image

For 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 posthumous awardees.

