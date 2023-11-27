Goa: Veteran Journalist Pramod Prabhugaonkar Bags Keni Award

Veteran journalist Pramod Prabhugaonkar awarded the late Chandrakant Keni Journalist award by former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat at the Margao Municipal hall on Sunday. | The Goan Network

Margao: Veteran journalist Pramod Prabhugaonkar was on Sunday awarded the Chandrakant Keni Journalist Award at the hands of former Chief Minister Digamber Kamat.

The award was presented to Prabugaonkar in the presence of Arvind Bhatikar, writer and former IAS Officer, Prudent Editor Pramod Acharya, Gomantak Editor Raju Nayak, and others at the Margao Municipal Hall on Sunday.

The award ceremony was held at the MMC hall coinciding with the birth anniversary of renowned journalist and writer, late Chandrakant Keni.

The Chandrakant Keni award given for excellence in journalism

For the last two years, the Chandrakant Keni birth anniversary celebration committee has started giving Keni journalist awards to a veteran journalist, who has worked in the line of late Keni's ethos and contributed in the prosperity of the state.

Earlier, the award was given to veteran journalists Suresh Walve and Uday Bhembre, who had worked in the field of journalism under the guidance of late Keni.