Goa: Police, Traders, Public Help Firemen In Dousing New Market Inferno

Margao: The men-in-uniform, traders and members of the public alike lent a helping hand as the fire personnel battled the raging fire at the new market building on Tuesday.

Margao Police Sub-Inspector, Sameer Gaonkar received bouquets from the traders and citizens alike as he played an important role in leading the multi-pronged fire-fighting in the market building. PSI Sameer along with a couple of policemen did not restrict themselves in barricading and cordoning off the road to facilitate the fire-fighting operation.

Fire threatened to engulf nearby shops

In fact, the young police sub-inspector led from the front to assist the firemen as the fire spread from one shop to another and threatened to spread to the hundreds of shops and stalls in the congested new market.

In recognition of his services, leader of New Market Traders Association Vinod Shirodkar felicitated PSI Sameer Gaonkar and other policemen and officials in the presence of DySP Santosh Desai and PI Tulsidas Naik.

Besides, traders and citizen joined the fire-fighting operation, helping the firemen in pulling and taking the hose to the ill-fated building during the operation.

Calls to put fire preventive steps in place at Margao markets

Leader of the New Market Traders Association, Vinod Shirodkar said Tuesday’s fire incident is yet another eye opener to the authorities, including the Margao Municipal Council to put the fire safety measures in place in the market complex.He wondered why the overhead water tank has not seen the light of the day till date when buildings have come up around the Municipal-owned markets. “New buildings have come up all around the markets, but the tank is yet to fall in place. During former MMC Chairperson Santosh Raiturkar’s tenure, two fire hydrants were installed in the fire. Sadly, the fire hydrants have not been of use for lack of water pressure,” he added.Another New Market Traders Association leader Gopal Naik thanked the fire brigade for saving property worth crores of rupees.

He also thanked the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and the authorities for calling a meeting of the stakeholders to address the issues plaguing the market.Meanwhile, BJP leader Sharmad Raiturkar said the authorities should immediately put the fire preventive measures in place including fire hydrants given that the New Market is prone to fire incidents.