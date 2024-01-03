 Goa: Police Round Up Illegal Hawkers After Head On Chase In Cavelossim
Goa: Police Round Up Illegal Hawkers After Head On Chase In Cavelossim

Goa: Police Round Up Illegal Hawkers After Head On Chase In Cavelossim

Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon Vaz informed that beach hawkers were kept at bay in the new tourism season with the panchayat engaging private security to round up illegal vendors.

Margao: With the migrant hawkers raising their ugly head along the Cavelossim beach, the Colva police rounded a couple of hawkers after a hot chase on Tuesday.

Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon Vaz informed that beach hawkers were kept at bay in the new tourism season with the panchayat engaging private security to round up illegal vendors. He, however, said the last few days had seen the beach hawkers in Cavelossim despite action against them by the locals.

“Today with the help of PI Theron D’Costa of the Colva police station, a Pink Force police team was sent to Cavelossim. The team rounded a couple of hawkers after a long chase and before taking them to the Margao tourism office for registration of case under the Tourism Act,” Dixon said.

