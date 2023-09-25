Goa: Migrant Hawkers Make Brisk Business As Authorities Turn Blind Eye To Illegalities

Illegal hawkers selling clothes at Comunidade square | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Migrant hawkers made merry at the Comunidade square in the heart of the commercial capital, right adjoining the Margao Municipal building on Sunday.

Even as the hawkers made roaring business by selling readymade garments and other items on the footpath of the Comunidade square meant for pedestrians to walk, questions are being raised in city circles how come the Margao Municipality has turned a blind eye to the illegal activities on the footpath and in violation of the High Court directions against encroachments.

Authorities are turning a blind eye

Sources pointed out that while the Municipal market inspectors seemed to have turned a blind eye to the illegalities, voices emanating from the civic body against the illegal activity also seemed to have suddenly gone silent.

That’s not all. The Chor bazaar, which has made a big return in the commercial capital on Sundays, also had a field day in the city on Sunday, throwing up questions about how come the activity has escaped the attention of the Margao civic body and the men in uniform.

