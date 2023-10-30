Goa: Penha de Franca Locals Raise Concerns Over Stray Dogs Menace, Lack Of Panchayat Ghar | The Goan Network/ Representative image

PORVORIM: The gram sabha of Penha de Franca, held at Brittona, saw discussions on various local issues, including the increasing population of stray dogs, cutting of bushes, illegal kiosks, and the absence of a panchayat ghar.

Augie D’Mello expressed his concern about the rising number of stray dogs in Porvorim, stating that they are visible everywhere and that several dog bite cases have been reported at the Primary Health Centre.

Stray dog menace in Porvorim

Sarpanch Swapnil Chodankar mentioned that he has written a letter to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, requesting the sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs in the Porvorim constituency.

Villagers also raised complaints about the contractor responsible for cutting bushes along the roadside, claiming that the contractor leaves the waste on the road. They requested that the contractor be directed to collect the waste promptly after cutting the bushes.

The problem of waste collection

Sarpanch Chodankar clarified that as per the contract, the contractor’s responsibility is to cut the bushes only, and waste collection is not part of the contractor’s duties. However, he added that if villagers desire waste collection to be included in the contract, the Panchayat would consider it. Agnelo Pereira inquired about the steps taken by the panchayat to construct a panchayat ghar.

Sarpanch Chodankar explained that the Panchayat has been searching for land in Porvorim to build a Panchayat Ghar but has not been successful so far.