Goa: Packs Of Stray Dogs On Prowl, Spread Panic In Ganeshpuri

The rise in the population of stray dogs has become a huge cause for concern for residents of Mapusa particularly from the areas of Ganeshpuri and Housing Board.

Locals from Ganeshpuri have complained that the canines have bitten several people, which has further added to the panic in the area.

The strays are also found chasing pedestrians and two-wheelers which create a sort of fear psychosis among the people residing in the area.

“The stray dog population is increasing while little is being done to control them. We are aware that an NGO dealing with animals vaccinates these strays but they release them back in the same area,” said a resident of Ganeshpuri.

Incidentally, the stray dogs move in packs which make the menace even more dangerous to people living in the vicinity.

“We are scared to send our children to play. Four to five dogs are found moving around in every lane. They can just come and attack you anytime. Besides, they keep howling during the night which is very annoying,” said another resident of Housing Board.

A section of the people informed that some good Samaritans feed the stray dogs and this has actually contributed to the menace of rise in strays in the area.

“Some people feed them out of concern which has to be stopped. It makes them more aggressive and they then attack anyone,” said a resident from Ganeshpuri.

While raising the issue in the recent meeting of the Mapusa Municipal Council, ward councilor of the area, Nutan Bicholkar said that the problem of stray dogs has become a huge menace in Ganeshpuri and Housing Board.

“One particular dog has bitten many people in Ganeshpuri, including a pregnant woman. This has spread panic among the residents in the area. The civic body must take immediate action to control the stray dog menace,” Bicholkar said.

She further informed that an NGO dealing with animal rescue has already been sounded about the problem but wanted some proactive steps by the municipality.

Mapusa Chairperson, Priya Mishal accepted that the issue is very serious and the civic body will discuss the matter with the department of animal husbandry.

“We will take up the issue with the department of animal husbandry and find a way out to tackle the stray dog menace,” Mishal said.