Goa: Over 50,000 People Expected To Attend PM Modi’s Rally At Margao

PM Modi | ANI

Panaji: The State is expecting a turnout exceeding 50,000 persons for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Margao, in what is indirectly viewed as the show of strength and launch of Lok Sabha poll campaign in Goa.

“We are expecting more than 50,000 attendees for this mega rally to be addressed by PM Modi…It’s a meeting for Vikasit Bharat, Vikasit Goa 2047,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after a closed-door meeting with Goa observer Ashish Sood and State party leaders at Institute of Menezes Braganza on Tuesday.

PM Modi's visit to Goa

The PM is visiting Goa to inaugurate the India Energy Week 2024, scheduled at Betul on February 6 after which he will address the rally at 1:30pm at KTC Bus Stand, Margao. Around 26,000 BJP workers will also participate in the rally, Sawant added.

Questioned about speculations regarding BJP and Goa Forward Party’s merger ahead of the polls, the CM replied in negative. “No discussions are underway,” he commented.

Meanwhile, the BJP has made special arrangements to take its karyakartas on a pilgrim tour to Ayodhya by arranging their trip via rail on February 12 and 26. “BJP will send two trains of party workers from Goa to Ayodhya on February 12 and 26,” Sawant added.