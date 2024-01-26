Goa Legislative Assembly Extends Budget Session By A Day To Accommodate PM Modi's Visit

Facebook/@AIIA, New Delhi

Panaji: To 'accommodate' the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will be extended by a day and no business will be transacted on February 6.

The business which was to be taken up on February 6 will be taken up on February 10 by extending the session by a day. These decisions were taken at the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting held at the Legislature Complex in Porvorim on Thursday. The BAC comprises members from both the treasury as well as Opposition benches.

6-day budget session in Goa

Meanwhile, Chief Minister P{ramod Sawant will present the State's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on February 8. The six-day budget session was earlier scheduled to be held from February 2 to 9. It will now conclude on February 10. Since it is the first session of the calendar year, the legislative assembly will also be addressed by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Modi will be in Goa on February 6 to inaugurate the 'India Energy Week' programme at Betul in South Goa where Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd has a major facility. He will also address a government function in Margao and remotely inaugurate four projects while laying the foundation stone for three more.