Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM; PM Modi attends event

Panaji: Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant, 48, and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at Bambolim near the state capital Panaji in the presence of a large number of people.

Prime Minister Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis were among those who attended the event. Sawant took the oath in Konkani language. This is his second term as the state's chief minister. He became the CM for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Besides Sawant, the others who took oath were Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserratte.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:57 PM IST