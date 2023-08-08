Goa: ﻿No E-Visa Facility Available At Manohar International Airport; Guests To Be Deported

E-Visa | Representative Image

PANAJI: In what could be a major setback for Goa’s tourism industry, barely two months before the onset of the tourism season, the Manohar International Airport (MIA) – where a substantial number of flights have been diverted from Dabolim – does not offer the e-visa facility.

According to an official communication available with The Goan, international guests arriving at MIA, Mopa will not have access to the e-visa facility for India. The facility is available only at Dabolim airport.

“We have been informed by Air India that e-visa facility for India is not available for guests arriving at GOX airport till further notice…The permission on e-visa to land in Goa is only applicable to GOI (Dabolim) airport and not to GOX (Mopa) airport. If a passenger lands at GOX with e-visa, he/she will be deported/RTL on the same flight by immigration,” it said.

