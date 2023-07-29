 Goa: Tourist Suffers Serious Injuries As High-Speed Rental Car Collides With Divider; Visuals Surface
The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver was forcefully ejected from the vehicle.

Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
In a harrowing accident near Dolphin Circle in Goa's Calangute, a tourist suffered serious injuries after the high-speed rental car he was driving collided with a divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver was forcefully ejected from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred when the tourist's rental car veered out of control, slamming into the divider with tremendous force. The sudden impact caused the driver to be thrown out of the car.

Visuals of the accident surfaced on social media sites.

Watch video here:

