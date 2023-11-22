 Goa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo

Goa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo

As of now, the GWMC has proposed to set up a 15TPD bio-digester at Sonsodo, estimated to cost over ₹15-odd crore

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Goa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo | The Goan Network

MARGAO: What’s next at Sonsodo, is a question that may come to haunt the Margao Municipal Council and the government as the Goa Waste Management Corporation has started the process of carting out piled up waste from the Sonsodo waste management shed.

Reason: Nothing seemed clear whether the government would set up the proposed 17TPD bio-digester at Sonsodo for the day-to-day treatment of waste generated in the commercial capital, or whether the government would set up the proposed plasma gasification plant at Sonsodo, a proposal mooted by the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) based on a technology adopted by a Pune-based start-up company.

GWM proposal to set up 15TPD bio-digester at Sonsodo

As of now, the GWMC has proposed to set up a 15TPD bio-digester at Sonsodo, estimated to cost over ₹15-odd crore. The estimated cost of the project, includes setting up of the treatment plant, an effluent treatment plant (ETP), and a shed to house the proposed plant.

No concrete decision, however, has been taken on the proposal since the GWMC is believed to be working on the estimates based on the Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by the agency. “Once the estimates are ready, the proposal will be sent to the Margao Municipal Council for a decision and to seek administrative approval for utilisation of funds under the 15th Finance Commission,” sources informed.

That’s not all. The Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) is still in the process of receiving independent reports from the Goa State Pollution Control Board, Goa Waste Management Corporation, Goa State Urban Development Agency, and the Margao Municipal Council over the feasibility of the plasma gasification plant to be set up at Sonsodo as a pilot project

Read Also
Goa: Sonsodo Could Finally Be Rid Of Bio-Medical Waste, Thanks To HC
article-image

Govt seeks expert opinion on feasibility of plasma gasification plant

Apart from reports from these agencies, the government is likely to get expert opinions on the feasibility of the plasma gasification plant before making further decision on adopting the technology at Sonsodo.

GWMC Managing Director, Levinson Martins, however, suggested that the MMC should not waste time, but start treatment of daily wet waste at the Sonsodo shed through the windrow method pending the setting up of the waste treatment plant at the site.

Presently, the Margao Municipality is sending the daily waste, around 30 tons, to the Saligao and Cacora waste treatment plants for treatment for want of any treatment facility at Margao.

Read Also
Goa: Bridge To Connect Acquired Sonsodo Kabrastan Land With Main Road
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo

Goa: No Decision Yet On Setting Up Bio-Digester Or Plasma Gasification Plant At Sonsodo

Goa: Valpoi Civic Body Leases Out 40 Shops, To Earn ₹1.5 Lakh Revenue Per Month

Goa: Valpoi Civic Body Leases Out 40 Shops, To Earn ₹1.5 Lakh Revenue Per Month

'Vasco Like Mini-India Where People Live In Harmony': CM Pramod Sawant

'Vasco Like Mini-India Where People Live In Harmony': CM Pramod Sawant

Madhuri Dixit Lights Up IFFI 2023 Opening In Goa, Bollywood Stars Shine On Stage

Madhuri Dixit Lights Up IFFI 2023 Opening In Goa, Bollywood Stars Shine On Stage

Goa: Third Fatality At Dangerous Dharbandora-Sanvardem Junction Sparks Urgent Call For Action

Goa: Third Fatality At Dangerous Dharbandora-Sanvardem Junction Sparks Urgent Call For Action