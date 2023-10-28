Goa: Bridge To Connect Acquired Sonsodo Kabrastan Land With Main Road

Bridge connecting Sonsodo Kabrastan with main land | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Reminding Muslims that he was instrumental in acquiring the land at Sonsodo for the proposed kabrastan for the community, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Friday said that the government has given the nod to build a bridge to connect the acquired land for kabrastan with the main Sonsodo road.

Kamat further said that the Margao Municipality had already inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jamia Masjid, Malbhat for the upkeep and management of the Sonsodo kabrastan, adding that the body will be able to use the Sonsodo land for kabrastan once the bridge is put in place.

Govt gives nod for bridge

“To avoid the problem of access to the Sonsodo acquired land for kabrastan, the government has given the nod for the construction of a bridge from the main road to the acquired land. Once the bridge is built, the Jamia Masjid, Malbhat can take over the land for its upkeep and maintenance as per the MoU,” he said.

The Margao MLA on Friday inspected the existing kabrastan at Pajifond along with the Chairman of Goa Haj Committee Urfan Mulla, members of the kabrastan management panel and officials of the PWD and Power Department, besides Margao Municipality.

During the inspection, Kamat issued a host of instructions to the PWD as well as Power Department and to complete the works within a time line before November 30.

Haj Committee Chairman Mulla drew the attention of the Margao MLA to the host of problems plaguing the existing kabrastan for want of water and power. He also raised the issue of the construction of compound water at the Pajifond kabrastan to keep at bay animals.

Mulla informed that the people have to face hardships for want of drinking water supply to the kabrastan. “We have the bore well facility but the water is often found muddy unfit even for bathing. Hence, we have requested the Margao MLA to make arrangements for water at the site,” he said.

PWD to install water tank

The Margao MLA later told the media that the PWD, Water Supply will install a water tank at the base of the hillock from where water will be pumped into the overhead tank to cater to the water requirements. As far as the power supply is concerned, Kamat instructed the Power officials to charge a newly installed Power transformer at Pajifond and connect the same to the kabrastan.

As far as construction of the compound wall is concerned, it has been decided to first conduct demarcation to mark the boundaries before construction of the wall.