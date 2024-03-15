Goa News: Taxi Operators Surprised By Police Summons, Briefed On Law & Order |

Taxi operators were summoned to the Calangute police station, only to be briefed on matters of law and order rather than the anticipated discussion regarding complaints against them. The gathering, called by police authorities, left the operators dismayed as they had assumed it pertained to recent complaints filed against them, particularly by the app-based taxi service, Goa Miles. Expressing their initial confusion, one taxi operator stated, "We thought we were called here to discuss our issues and regarding a notice that was served to four hotels by 'Flota Miles' aka Goa Miles, but the PI and DySP called to give us a talk on good behaviour."

Despite their expectations, the focus of the meeting centred on maintaining law and order and admonishing the taxi operators to uphold good conduct. The operators, however, seized the opportunity to reiterate longstanding grievances. The taxi operators voiced their perception of government favouritism towards Goa Miles over private taxi operators, citing instances such as the mandatory installation of speed governors solely for private taxis, exempting Goa Miles from the same requirement. "We put forth the same issues we have been talking about for the past 5 years, as to how Goa Miles is a threat to our livelihoods," one operator emphasised.

DySP Vishwesh Karpe addressed the situation

Nevertheless, they were quick to disavow any support for violence against tourists by taxi operators. "We don’t support an assault by any taxi operator; let the government take the legal route. But all this has only begun after Goa Miles was introduced," said the taxi operator. DySP Vishwesh Karpe addressed the situation and emphasised the importance of treating tourists with respect, highlighting the role tourism plays in Goa's economy. He encouraged taxi owners to prioritise customer service, emphasising the mantra "Atithi Devo Bhava", as positive experiences can influence future tourism.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by taxi operators, DySP Karpe stressed the need for peaceful resolution and urged them to refrain from arguments, instead advising them to seek police assistance by dialing 112. Regarding complaints received from Goa Miles operators, DySP Karpe stated that legal actions have been taken against instances of physical abuse that were reported. He emphasised that while proposals have been made to address concerns, their implementation depends on cooperation from all parties involved.