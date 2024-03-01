 Gujarat: Airlines At Surat International Airport Incur Huge Losses As Parallel Taxi Track Remains Non-Operational
Airport activists have expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay.

Melvyn Thomas
Friday, March 01, 2024
Surat: Airlines operating out of Surat International Airport are facing significant financial losses due to the ongoing delay in the operationalization of the Parallel Taxi Track (PTT). This crucial infrastructure project, which remains incomplete despite multiple deadline extensions, is forcing aircrafts to circle unnecessarily, leading to flight disruptions, passenger inconvenience, and financial strain on airlines.

Airport activists have expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay, submitting a representation to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) urging immediate action.

PTT Project's Delayed Phase 1

The PTT project, initiated in 2019 as part of a comprehensive development plan costing Rs 353 crore, was envisioned to improve airport efficiency and facilitate smoother operations. However, as of March 2024, the project remains incomplete, causing significant disruptions.

Despite extensions granted until December 31, 2022, and August 31, 2023, Phase 1 of the PTT, deemed ready for use by the DGCA following inspections, remains inexplicably non-operational.

Disrupted Operations And Financial Losses Results In Delay

This delay not only forced the omission of the PTT inauguration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit but has also adversely impacted daily flight schedules, causing inconvenience to passengers and financial losses to airlines.

Airport activists have urged the DGCA to investigate the reasons behind the delay and take appropriate action against the concerned contractor and airport administration responsible for the sluggish progress. They further emphasized the need for a definitive target date for the entire PTT project's completion to alleviate the ongoing issues.

