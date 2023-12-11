Goa: New Street lights Illuminate Calangute Main Road

﻿The new street lights installed along the key Calangute road from police station to the church. | The Gaon Network

Mapusa: Christmas is good two weeks away but a key road in Calangute got illuminated after the Calangute panchayat recently inaugurated the new street lights installed from the local Police Station to the St Alex Church which offers a panoramic view as one enters the beach village from Saligao at night.

The panchayat took the initiative to install the 77 fancy street lights through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

Plan to construct footpath from Bom Viagem Chapel-St Alex Church

There are also plans to construct a footpath along the street from Bom Viagem Chapel to the St Alex Church while the Dolphin Circle near the church is also expected to get a spruce up.

“We had decided to install the street lights some time back. So when Global Services from Pune approached us with a proposal we decided to entrust the job to them. The panchayat will also construct a footpath up to the St Alex Church. A GI fencing will also be carried out on both sides of the road,” said Joseph Sequeira, Sarpanch of Calangute while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the street lights in the presence of Deputy Sarpanch Geeta Parab, other panchayat members and local residents.

Sequeira said Global Services will take care of the maintenance of the street lights and also pay the power bills.

He further disclosed that the company will use the poles from Bom Viagem Chapel to the Police Station for advertising for which the company will pay the panchayat a sum of ₹12,000 per month.

“We are also developing the Dolphin circle through CSR activity. Besides, two booths will come up near the church – one booth will be for mothers to breastfeed their kids and another for traffic police,” he said.

Streetlights finally installed on both sides of road

Deputy Sarpanch, Geeta Parab said that installation of the streetlights was like a dream come true. “There were several proposals to beautify the road but finally we decided to install the streetlights which offer a good view while entering Calangute,” Parab said.

The Calangute sarpanch informed that several such developmental works will be undertaken through CSR activities.