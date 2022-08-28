e-Paper Get App

Goa: Pedda-Varca locals seek Churchill’s assistance over streetlights issue

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
Margao: Former MLA Churchill Alemao on Saturday said that residents of Pedda-Varca called on him with regard to the streetlight issue which is causing major problems to the residents and tourists.

He told the media in a statement that he immediately called upon the officials and made sure the concerned issue gets solved. “Temporarily few streetlights will be put up today and by next week the entire street will be lit up with new lights on the Pedda-Varca road,” he said.

Pointing out that panchayat powers on street lights have been taken over by the State government via an amendment in 2021, Churchill said it is the duty of the MLA of the constituency to make sure that the street lights and other basic amenities are provided.

