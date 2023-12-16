Goa: Nerul Panchayat Gets New Sarpanch

Newly elected Sarpanch Rajesh Kalangutkar along with Saligao MLA Kedar Naik and ZP member Sandeep Bandodkar. | The Goan Network

Porvorim: The Block Development officer, Mapusa had convened a special meeting on December 15 in the panchayat office to elect the new Sarpanch. The candidature of Rajesh Kalangutkar was proposed by Sandesh Govekar and seconded by Piedade Almeida.

The officer of Block Development Office, Mapusa Shirish K Tari conducted the election proceedings and he was assisted by the Panchayat secretary Subodh Prabhu.

Eight of the nine members Udesh Govekar, Vinny Fernandes, Piedade Almeida, Rajesh Kalangutkar, John Mendes, Shivanand Govekar, Pournimaa Banaulikar and Sandesh Govekar were present, while Dashrath Kalangutkar did not attend the meeting.

Acute water shortage problem

Later speaking on the occasion, Saligao MLA Kedar Naik said residents of Nerul are facing an acute shortage of water.

“Presently, water is released every alternative day but that also with less pressure. Once the proposed water treatment plant comes into existence at Pilerne, the water problems faced by residents of Nerul will be resolved,” said Naik.

“Moreover, roads have been dug to lay underground electricity cables. Once this work of laying of electric cables is completed, all internal roads will be hotmixed.”