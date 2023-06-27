Goa: Navelim Panchayat Gets New Woman Sarpanch

Navelim panchayat has got a new woman sarpanch on Monday.

Lucia Carvalho has been elected as the sarpanch, while outgoing deputy sarpanch Damodar Chawan has bounced back to the saddle of deputy sarpanch post once again.

In the elections held on Monday, both Lucia and Damodar were declared elected unopposed as the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch respectively by the presiding officer Alexinha Fernandes after he received their lone nomination papers for the vacant posts.

After her election, Lucia told the media that she will try her best to bring about all-round development of the village with the cooperation and support of the panchayat members as well as Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar.

Asked about her priority after assuming the office of sarpanch, Lucia said she would take all the members into confidence, saying there will be no differences while ushering development of the village.

To a question whether the newly-elected body is aligned with the ruling BJP, the sarpanch said the body owes no allegiance to any party but is independent.

Deputy Sarpanch and BJP-backed member, Damodar Chawan informed that the new body will try to resolve the wet garbage issue, pointing out that the panchayat has a dry waste collection in place.