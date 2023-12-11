Goa: Muslim Delegation Meets Digambar Kamat Amid Masjid Row, Return Disappointed As Margao MLA Was Absent

The muslim delegation | The Goan Network

Margao: In an interesting development, a group of members of Sunni Jamiya Masjid, Malbhat, Margao descended at the residence of Margao MLA Digambar Kamat to discuss the issues relating to the Masjid.

The members, however, said they returned home disappointed despite taking a prior appointment after being informed that Kamat was out of station.

MLA claims he was too 'busy' to meet delegation

The Margao MLA said he was out of station on Sunday morning and hence he could not meet the delegation. He, however, hastened to add that he called for just a few members for a discussion, but the group came in large numbers and even posted a photograph and comments on the social media.

“Is this the way to have discussion on any issue? In the first place, they have not briefed me what exactly is the issue they wanted to discuss with me. I have been residing right adjacent to the Masjid,” Kamat said.

Delegation vents ire on social media

The group put up a post on the social media that the Muslim community had always supported Digambar Kamat and hence wanted to seek clarification from him in this matter.

“The MLA, however, ditched the delegation. He didn’t have the courtesy to inform that he will not be there or reschedule the appointment,” the social media post stated.

The group further stated that the Kabrastan issue is not resolved for the last 30 years.