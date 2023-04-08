Goa: CAG delegation arrives in State to review preparations for G20’s SAI20 meeting |

A six-member delegation ledby Director (Personnel), Officeof the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, (CAG), Vishal Desai, is on an official visit to Goa to review the preparation for the upcoming SAI20 Engagement Group for G20 Summit scheduled in mid-June. Given this upcoming meeting, Sanjit Rodrigues, Secretary of Protocol Department and Nodal Officer for the G20 summit, Goa chaired a meeting with the delegation at the secretariat.

“The delegation is here till Saturday and the members will visit hotels, airports and conference locations to review the preparations for the SAI20 summit,” he said after the marathon meeting.

CAG to chair SAI20 in 2023

CAG India Girish Chandra Murmu who is also the chairman of SAI20 has called on the SAI meetings to focus on topics including the blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence.

As part of India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023, the CAG will also chair the SAI20 for the year 2023 allowing India to play a leadership role in promoting good governance and accountability in the public sector in India and among the other G20 countries.

The Supreme Audit Institutions or SAI20 is a group of audit organisations from the G20 countries that promotes good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Second meeting of SAI20 to be held in India

India will hold the second meetingof the two scheduled SAI20 meetings as part of the G20 summit in Goa from June 12 to14. The first meeting for senior officials of SAI20 member nations and the World Bank, was held in Guwahati in mid March.

The SAI20 engagement group seeks to enhance transparency and accountability in governance by formulating strategies through discussions with all concerned parties. These strategies are then utilised to create policies that align with their goals and ones that impact global economies.